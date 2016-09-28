advertisement
Report: Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer rejected email security step because she thought it would drive away users

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In the wake of a major hack two years ago, security experts at Yahoo recommended a fairly standard security measure: an automatic reset of all passwords. But the move was rejected by Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and other executives because they thought it would “drive Yahoo’s shrinking email users to other services,” reports the New York Times.

