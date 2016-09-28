Hopper’s new filters make it easier to book the cheapest, most optimal flight 

Since its launch last year, the Hopper app has prided itself on being able to predict future flight prices with 95% accuracy. The app looks at billions of flight prices daily, informing users when prices are at their lowest or expected to rise.

A new update enhances the app’s functionality—reportedly without compromising its accuracy—allowing users to find not only the cheapest flight, but the most fitting flight. Hopper will now let users filter out undesirable options and find the most optimal flight—say, nonstop flights or flights without long layovers.