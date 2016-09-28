Morning intel: Walmart considers $1 billion investment in Flipkart, Facebook at Work is coming

• A shooting in El Cajon, California took the life of yet another black man yesterday , who was killed by a police officer after being reported as acting “erratically.”

• Facebook at Work, the company’s enterprise competitor to Slack, will reportedly launch next month, following its announcement two years ago.

• Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf will be giving up his base salary of $2.8 million, along with bonuses and $41 million in stock awards, as Wells Fargo weathers an investigation into its illegal banking practices.

• The FBI is investigating reports that the phones of DNC officials were breached by Russian hackers, according to Reuters.

• Bloomberg reports that—on the heels of its Jet acquisition—Walmart is considering investing $1 billion into Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, likely to stave off Amazon’s advances in India.