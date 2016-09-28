advertisement
Morning intel: Walmart considers $1 billion investment in Flipkart, Facebook at Work is coming

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• A shooting in El Cajon, California took the life of yet another black man yesterday, who was killed by a police officer after being reported as acting “erratically.” 

• Facebook at Work, the company’s enterprise competitor to Slack, will reportedly launch next month, following its announcement two years ago.

• Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf will be giving up his base salary of $2.8 million, along with bonuses and $41 million in stock awards, as Wells Fargo weathers an investigation into its illegal banking practices. 

• The FBI is investigating reports that the phones of DNC officials were breached by Russian hackers, according to Reuters

Bloomberg reports that—on the heels of its Jet acquisition—Walmart is considering investing $1 billion into Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, likely to stave off Amazon’s advances in India. 

