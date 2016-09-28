How much more convenient can Amazon deliveries get? Now they’re experimenting with in-house deliveries

Amazon is reportedly working with two smart lock makers, August and Garageio, to test a new package delivery system that would enable the delivery man to enter your home and leave your package inside when you aren’t there, reports the Information. The system would work by giving the delivery person one-time access to your home via your smart lock. It would also allow Amazon to do away with external shipping packaging, saving the company tens of millions of dollars a year.
[Photo: Flickr user Mike Seyfang]