Twitter has an awesome new feature that helps people register to vote

The social network has just launched a new DM feature that allows users to send a direct message to the official @Gov Twitter account, which provides updates from Twitter’s government and elections team, and receive a reply where and when by that user needs to register to vote, reports TechCrunch. Twitter tailors the information to the user by asking for them to DM their ZIP code. It will then DM you back with your state’s deadline and a link to where you can register.