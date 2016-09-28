Donald Trump Jr.’s graphic comparing poisoned Skittles to refugees removed from Twitter

Donald Trump Jr.’s tone deaf and offensive graphic comparing Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles has been removed from Twitter at the behest of the refugee photographer who took the photo, reports the BBC. The original graphic Trump Jr. tweeted was made from an image of a bowl of Skittles taken by a U.K.-based man named David Kittos, who was himself a refugee from Cyprus to the U.K. in 1974. Kittos has revealed the photo in the graphic was taken from his Flickr account and used without his permission. He retained a lawyer after finding out about its use, and now Trump Jr.’s tweet simply states the media was removed due to a claim from the copyright holder. “I am very glad it’s down, and it shouldn’t have been up in the first place,” Kittos told the BBC.