Uber will get into the long-haul trucking business

Not content with just dominating the ride-sharing market, Uber wants to make inroads into virtually every form of transportation it seems. The company is aiming to establish itself as a freight hauler and technology partner for the trucking industry, reports Reuters. The plans comes on the back of Uber acquiring self-driving truck startup Otto earlier this year. Reuters says Uber has already begun pitching its freight services to shippers and that it will also act as a broker to connect truck fleets and shippers. The main goal of Uber, according to Reuters, is to transform the low-margin $700 billion-a-year trucking industry into a highly profitable operation that Uber controls.