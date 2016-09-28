Moscow will ditch Microsoft software to reduce dependence on foreign tech

The city of Moscow plans to transition its computer systems away from Microsoft Windows and other Microsoft services in an attempt to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call to reduce dependences on foreign technology, reports Bloomberg. To start with, Moscow will ditch Microsoft’s Exchange Server and Outlook software on 6,000 computers—to be replaced with an email system made by Russian state-run carrier Rostelecom PJSC. As many as 600,000 computers and servers may also replace Windows and Office with homegrown substitutes.