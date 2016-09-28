Facebook’s Slack rival will reportedly launch next month

The social network is about to launch its business-focused vertical Facebook at Work, reports the Information. Work, which was first announced back in 2014, will look similar to Facebook’s personal offerings, but does not connect with a user’s personal Facebook account. Instead Facebook at Work users will get a new Work profile and their News Feeds will allow them to join work groups, send messages, and collaborate—just like Slack. It will also be available on both web and mobile—just like Slack. Companies will reportedly be charged based on how many employees they have using the service.