Thousands of London construction workers could soon lose their jobs to robots

Alison Carnwath, the chairman of Land Securities, told the Institute of Directors’ annual convention that the pace of technological change has been so great in recent years that the construction industry is “not that far off” from using robots instead of people to build skyscrapers, reports the Telegraph: “Five years ago I’d have smiled wryly if somebody had said to me that robots would be able to put up buildings in the City of London—I tell you we’re not that far off, and that has huge implications.”