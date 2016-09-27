Report: Oculus founder lied about extent of involvement with anti-Hillary meme group

If Palmer Luckey, Oculus, and Facebook had hoped the uproar over his involvement with an anti-Hillary Clinton “shitposting” meme machine would die down after he posted a mea culpa last Friday night , they’re going to be very disappointed.

Earlier today, CNet Reviews senior editor Sean Hollister posted a lengthy takedown of that statement by Luckey–the 24-year-old Oculus founder and wunderkind.

In it, Hollister argued that emails he’d received from Daily Beast reporter Gideon Resnick–who wrote the original article linking Luckey to the shitposting group–prove either that Luckey wrote inflammatory posts under the nickname NimbleRichMan or that he’d lied to Resnick about his connection to the anti-Hillary group, known as Nimble America. In his statement, Luckey had said he only gave the group $10,000 and hadn’t been involved in any other way.

Hollister said neither Luckey, Oculus, nor Facebook had responded to requests for clarification. Neither Facebook nor Oculus immediately responded to a Fast Company request for comment.

There is surely more to come on this story, especially as Oculus hosts its third-annual developers’ conference next week in San Jose. Though Luckey is, and has always been, the face of the company, one can’t help but wonder if he’ll even be in attendance.