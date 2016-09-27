Report: FBI is looking into hacks against DNC cell phones, suspects Russia-backed hackers

Reuters cites unnamed sources saying the FBI is currently looking into reports that cell phones used by Democratic National Committee officials were targeted by hackers.

The probe into the DNC cell phones, Reuters says, underscores a widening criminal investigation into hacks on Democratic Party-related organizations, including the Hillary Clinton campaign. U.S. government officials have said they suspect hackers backed by the Russian government of being the culprits in the attacks against the Clinton campaign.

The Reuters sources say they believe Russian government-backed hackers are also involved in the more recent attacks on the DNC phones. The hackers, the sources say, may be trying to disrupt the U.S. presidential election, which culminates November 8.