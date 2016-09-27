advertisement
Afternoon intel: Everything we know about SpaceX’s Mars mission plans, Bono invests in biotech

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

• “I would like to die on Mars. Just not on impact.” [Drumroll, please] That was Elon Musk back in 2013, describing his lifelong dream of traveling to and living on the red planet. Well today, he unveiled his long-awaited plans for such an ambitious mission, announcing SpaceX’s “Interplanetary Transport System” with a slick animated video and plenty of details on how many people can be squeezed onto a rocket (100), how many people Musk wants on Mars (1 million), by how much we need to reduce the cost of a trip to Mars (5 million %) and what kind of timeline he expects for such a mission to actually take place (10 years)

• In non-celestial news, Bono and some partners invested in biotech startup Color Genomics

• Slack unveiled the first of many integrations with Salesforce, reports Fast Company‘s Mark Sullivan, allowing it to pull in Salesforce record data and sync with its Chatter messaging feature.

Google launched “Station,” a new program that seeks to make fast Wi-Fi available to public places all over the planet.

