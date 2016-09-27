Afternoon intel: Everything we know about SpaceX’s Mars mission plans, Bono invests in biotech

• “I would like to die on Mars. Just not on impact.” [Drumroll, please] That was Elon Musk back in 2013, describing his lifelong dream of traveling to and living on the red planet. Well today, he unveiled his long-awaited plans for such an ambitious mission, announcing SpaceX’s “Interplanetary Transport System” with a slick animated video and plenty of details on how many people can be squeezed onto a rocket (100), how many people Musk wants on Mars (1 million), by how much we need to reduce the cost of a trip to Mars (5 million %) and what kind of timeline he expects for such a mission to actually take place (10 years).
• In non-celestial news, Bono and some partners invested in biotech startup Color Genomics.
• Slack unveiled the first of many integrations with Salesforce, reports Fast Company‘s Mark Sullivan, allowing it to pull in Salesforce record data and sync with its Chatter messaging feature.
• Google launched “Station,” a new program that seeks to make fast Wi-Fi available to public places all over the planet.