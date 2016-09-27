advertisement
Don’t start packing your bags just yet: The SpaceX Mars mission’s timeline is pretty fuzzy

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Elon Musk says he’s shooting for a 10-year horizon for the launch of his much-ballyhooed “Interplanetary Transport System,” announced today at an event in Mexico. But he admits it’s a very complicated endeavor to predict a timeline. He’s hoping to establish a steady cadence, much like trains leaving a station, of SpaceX rockets taking off every couple of years.  

SpaceX has already tried to have a steady stream of launches. Here is the timeline presented by Musk of SpaceX’s activities over the last decade:

