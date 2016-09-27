Lean In’s annual report found just one bright spot for women in the workplace

Women now ask for promotions and raises at the same rate as men, according to the study , a collaboration between Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s LeanIn.org and McKinsey that looked at data from 132 companies.

Of course, even if they ask for promotions, women are less likely to win them than their male counterparts. Meanwhile, asking for a promotion makes them 67% more likely than women who don’t negotiate to be told that they are “intimidating,” “too aggressive,” or “bossy.” All of which contributes to this problem: