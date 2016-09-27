SpaceX’s Mars rocket will fit at least 100 people

Fitting 100 people on a single SpaceX rocket will reduce the cost per person. But it also means the ship will be enormous. Carrying between 100 and 200 people, plus luggage, fuel tanks and an iron foundry (to start building on Mars) will require a massive 550-ton structure. It will be 122 meters tall, which is 11 meters taller than the Saturn V, the famous expendable rocket used by NASA between 1966 and 1973.