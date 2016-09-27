advertisement
Musk: We need to reduce the cost of a Mars trip by 5 million %

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is currently speaking at the International Astronautical Congress in Mexico to offer his plan for Mars colonization. 

Right now, it costs about $10 billion per person to take a human to Mars right now. He would like to reduce that to the average price of home in the U.S., which is $200,000. This, he believes, would increase the number of people willing to take the trip drastically. 

Not everybody will want to go, but the few that do could establish a human colony there. 

