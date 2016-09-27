Musk: We need to reduce the cost of a Mars trip by 5 million %

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is currently speaking at the International Astronautical Congress in Mexico to offer his plan for Mars colonization.

Right now, it costs about $10 billion per person to take a human to Mars right now. He would like to reduce that to the average price of home in the U.S., which is $200,000. This, he believes, would increase the number of people willing to take the trip drastically.

Not everybody will want to go, but the few that do could establish a human colony there.