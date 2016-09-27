Presidential debate ratings: Here’s how last night’s Clinton-Trump face-off measures up

Not that anyone needed official tallies, but as was widely expected, last night’s presidential throw-down between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump set a record for the most-watched presidential debate in TV history. According to early Nielsen numbers reported by CNN , the event averaged 80.9 million viewers across the dozen TV networks that aired it live. That means it has already edged out the previous record-holder : the 1980 debate between President Jimmy Carter and his challenger, California Gov. Ronald Reagan. That debate, which aired at a time when most households had only three or four channels, averaged 80.6 million viewers.

The Clinton-Trump figures don’t yet include ratings PBS or C-SPAN, CNN reports, which means the final numbers are likely to be measurably higher. They also don’t include live-streaming—a far more prevalent viewing format this time around, with Twitter streaming the debate live for the first time. Twitter boasted earlier today that it was the most-tweeted debate in history. No shortage of superlatives going around this week.

Here’s how the debate stacks up against the rest of the top 10:

1. 2016 – Clinton/Trump *

2. 1980 – Reagan/Carter

3. 1992 – Clinton/Bush/Perot