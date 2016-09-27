Apple Watch could see a big sales boost, thanks to this health insurer 

Health insurance behemoth Aetna is betting big that the Apple Watch will help its members stay healthy, and ultimately lower its medical costs.

Today, Aetna announced it is making the Apple Watch available to some large employers and individual members during open enrollment season, and it will subsidize much of the cost of the watch. It is also providing the watch for free to its own 50,000 employees, likely for use in corporate wellness programs.

The company is also launching its own health management apps for iOS devices, including the iPhone and iPad. The details are still vague, but Apple’s Tim Cook said in a statement that these initiatives will “be a powerful force toward creating better customer experiences in health care.”

[Photo: courtesy of Apple]