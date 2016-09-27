90% of Note 7 users are exchanging their device for another Note 7

Samsung says the vast majority of people exchanging their Galaxy Note 7 phones are opting for the exact same model, rather than selecting another type of Samsung phone or jumping ship for another brand altogether.

The result isn’t altogether surprising. Only about 35 phones reportedly blew up because of the battery problem that caused the recall. And the Note is a unique device. It’s the only premium smartphone with a built-in pen. So for users who want “premium” and “pen-based” there’s really only one choice, and I seriously doubt many people fear that their replacement Note 7 would explode.

The Korean tech giant says more than 60% of recalled Note7 phones sold in the U.S. and South Korea have now been exchanged. Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said his company wants to “make sure that all affected devices are replaced as quickly and efficiently as possible,” he said.