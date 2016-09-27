Elon Musk’s Mars colonization video, speech: Live stream, start time, and details

This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. (EST) during an event at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico., Elon Musk will give his much-anticipated speech about his plans to colonize Mars. He is expected to describe his “Interplanetary Transport System,” an ambitious spacecraft architecture that he says will be able to carry loads of cargo—or people—on the 33.9 million-mile trek to Mars.

We’ll be covering the speech, so check back for more updates.