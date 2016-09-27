advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Elon Musk’s Mars colonization video, speech: Live stream, start time, and details

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Here’s the just-release footage of the SpaceX Interplanetary Transport System

This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. (EST) during an event at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico., Elon Musk will give his much-anticipated speech about his plans to colonize Mars. He is expected to describe his “Interplanetary Transport System,” an ambitious spacecraft architecture that he says will be able to carry loads of cargo—or people—on the 33.9 million-mile trek to Mars.

We’ll be covering the speech, so check back for more updates.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life