Industrious, a premium WeWork alternative, is growing fast

Industrious , a co-working space designed not just for young freelancers but for more mature professionals, recently closed a $37 million Series B funding round and is rapidly expanding across the country. Jamie Hodari, the company’s cofounder and CEO, says the money will be used to expand to 12 new properties in addition to the 11 cities it currently serves. The company was launched in 2013 and has seen its year-over-year revenue grow by five times over the past year, reaching 90% occupancy.

The brand distinguishes itself with aesthetics and services that would make older professionals just as comfortable as younger ones. This means offering amenities such as nursing rooms, fitness centers, and concierges who are looking out for the needs of individual members. “It’s having someone notice that you’re stressed and bringing you hot cocoa, or bringing you a shawl when you look cold on a marathon conference call,” Hodari says. “These are things that people are used to experiencing at hotels, but aren’t used to experiencing when they are at work.”