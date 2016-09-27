Senators demand answers from Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer about the massive hack

Six Democratic U.S. senators wrote a joint letter to Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer asking for details about the company’s probe into the massive hack of 500 million user accounts. In the letter, Sens. Patrick Leahy, Al Franken, Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Roy Wyden, and Edward Markey said they were “disturbed” that the hack, which happened in 2014, was just announced by Yahoo last week:

“That means millions of Americans’ data may have been compromised for two years. This is unacceptable. This breach is the latest in a series of data breaches that have impacted the privacy of millions of American consumers in recent years, but it is by far the largest.”