advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Uber has a “ghost driver” problem in China

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

As Didi takes over the company’s operations in China, passengers have reported booking rides through the app with drivers who never show up (“ghost drivers”). The app still charges customers for a short ride, and one scammed customer told Forbes that the “drivers’ profile pictures all looked zombie-like.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life