Morning intel: America survived the first debate, Google announces video app for India

• This morning, Americans are waking up late, bleary-eyed but relieved that the country survived “the debate of the century,” as the face-off between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton has been dubbed. Fast Company covered all the angles—from Trump’s conflicting answers about whether he pays taxes to the candidates’ heated exchanges over whether Ford is really moving jobs to Mexico, Clinton’s use of the term “super predators,” the night’s most-retweeted tweet, what the early polls said, Trump blaming his performance on a “defective mic,” and even Howard Dean’s odd theory for why Trump kept sniffling, and much more.
• Google announces YouTube Go, a data-saving video app for India.
• Hundreds of tech companies, including Spotify and About.com, are letting their employees skip work on Election Day.
• 26 people were killed, including 6 children, in airstrikes targeting rebel-held areas in Aleppo, Syria.