Lands’ End CEO is out, after a rocky year

Last year, Federica Marchionni became the CEO of Lands’ End after a career at high-end companies like Ferrari and Dolce & Gabbana. She was tasked with repositioning Land’s End as a luxury brand, but her efforts fell flat. On Monday, she announced that she was stepping down immediately.

Earlier this year, Lands’ End made Gloria Steinem the face of the brand, but this sparked widespread outrage from pro-lifers. Several schools boycotted the brand, which was a serious loss since Lands’ End supplies many school uniforms. The company ended up apologizing for using Steinem in marketing, only to face the ire of feminists.

[Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lands’ End]