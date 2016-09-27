advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement union is endorsing Trump

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

For the first time in its history the union representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) workers has endorsed a presidential candidate, reports Politico. Given Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, it’s no wonder the union is endorsing him. “In his immigration policy, he has outlined core policies needed to restore immigration security—including support for increased interior enforcement and border security, an end to sanctuary cities, an end to catch-and-release, mandatory detainers, and the canceling of executive amnesty and non-enforcement directives,” a union statement said.

[Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Wikimedia Commons]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life