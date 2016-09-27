The Immigration and Customs Enforcement union is endorsing Trump

For the first time in its history the union representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) workers has endorsed a presidential candidate, reports Politico. Given Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, it’s no wonder the union is endorsing him. “In his immigration policy, he has outlined core policies needed to restore immigration security—including support for increased interior enforcement and border security, an end to sanctuary cities, an end to catch-and-release, mandatory detainers, and the canceling of executive amnesty and non-enforcement directives,” a union statement said.