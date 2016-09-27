Google announces YouTube Go, a data-saving video app for India

The search giant has announced that it will soon launch the new app, which is designed for India’s mobile users, who often see harsher prices for large data plans and less reliable connectivity than users in the States do. YouTube Go will enable users to view YouTube’s catalog without eating up lots of data. Viewers can then preview videos and choose what MB size they want to view them at and download the videos for offline viewing later in places where internet connectivity isn’t so good. The YouTube Go app even allows users to shares videos with other users via a Bluetooth connection—saving other people from having to use their data plans to download the same video.