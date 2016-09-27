NASA finds water vapor plumes on Europa

It’s not quite as exciting as finding alien life, but it makes it much more likely. NASA accounted that its Hubble telescope has confirmed sightings of water vapor plumes “spewing water jets” from the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa, reports the BBC. The finding is significant because it is believed that Europa has a liquid water ocean underneath the moon’s icy crust, and such water vapor plumes are a good sign this ocean exists. This liquid ocean could contain microbial life–or even forms of life more advanced. The fact that water jets are being spewed into space makes finding out if life exists on the moon somewhat easier, too. Instead of actually needing to land a rover on the moon, a NASA spacecraft could theoretically do a flyby through the vapor plumes to see if it can detect signs of microbial life.