Here’s what the new Google Pixel phone looks like

Though the phone won’t be officially unveiled until October 4, leaked images of the device were obtained and posted by VentureBeat. As is the flavor of the moment with smartphones, the Google Pixel phone will come in two sizes: a 5-inch Google Pixel model and a 5.5-inch Google Pixel XL model. Each model is rumored to have a 1080p display, a quad-core 2.0 GHz 64-bit processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. The Pixel phone is set to replace Google’s Nexus line of smartphones.