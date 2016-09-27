You can soon buy Uber gift cards at 35,000 U.S. retail locations

It might now be time to call ride sharing mainstream since everyone will soon be able to pick up Uber gift cards right next to all those iTunes Store, chain restaurant, and cinema ticket gift cards you can buy in check-out lines across the country. Uber has announced the cards will be in stores including Walmart, Target, and CVS in the next few weeks and will come in $25 and $50 denominations, as well as a denomination you can set yourself from $15 to $500 dollars. To redeem a gift card, users will simply have to enter the number from the card in the Uber app to add the credit to their account. For now Uber is rolling out the gift cards in the U.S. only.