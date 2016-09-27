advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hillary Clinton to be interviewed by Mary J. Blige on a new Apple Music show

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The show, called the 411, will see the R&B singer interview the Democratic presidential hopeful on September 30, Apple tweeted on its official Apple Music Twitter feed. Honestly, the first preview clip, which shows Blige singing to Clinton, is a bit cringeworthy; but the second clip posted, which addresses race and politics, seems more promising.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life