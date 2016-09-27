Trump claims he was given a “defective mic,” wonders if it was “on purpose”

In a visit to the media spin room after Monday night’s presidential debate, Donald Trump claimed that he was given a “defective mic” and he wondered if that was “on purpose,” according to the Associated Press.
Trump says his debate microphone was “defective,” questions if it was "on purpose" (via AP) pic.twitter.com/Tiqg01zsDE
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 27, 2016
Video: @realDonaldTrump says Holt did "fine job," claims his mic was "defective" pic.twitter.com/dLpPgv55SU
— Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) September 27, 2016