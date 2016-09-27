advertisement
Trump claims he was given a “defective mic,” wonders if it was “on purpose”

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In a visit to the media spin room after Monday night’s presidential debate, Donald Trump claimed that he was given a “defective mic” and he wondered if that was “on purpose,” according to the Associated Press.

