Here’s the most-retweeted tweet during tonight’s presidential debate (plus some other stats)

By Mark Sullivan

Trump denied being a climate change denier during the debate. Soon an old tweet from November 2012 that contradicted that claim started circulating very quickly in the Twittersphere. Twitter also released some interesting stats on the most-tweeted-about topics and moments of the debate. 

A flash CNN poll after the debate said Hillary Clinton won by a 62% to 28% margin over Donald Trump

However, Trump won by another measurement that might be even more important to him in the long run: 62% of the conversation on Twitter during the debate was about him, while only 28% concerned his opponent. 

