Trump denies calling pregnancy an “inconvenience” to business, though he said it in 2004

During Monday night’s presidential debate, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton accused Republican nominee Donald Trump of sexism: “This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs, and dogs,” Clinton said, adding that Trump had previously referred to pregnancy as an “inconvenience” for employers—a claim that Trump immediately denied on stage.

However, a video clip from an October 2004 interview on NBC’s Dateline shows that Trump described pregnancy as “a wonderful thing for the woman, it’s a wonderful thing for the husband, it’s certainly an inconvenience for a business. And whether people want to say that or not, the fact is it is an inconvenience for a person that is running a business.”

The two candidates have put forth different plans for supporting working parents. Trump’s child care proposal would offer six weeks of paid leave for new mothers (but not fathers), while Clinton’s plan would offer 12 weeks of paid time off for new parents. Trump says he would pay for his program by reducing unemployment fraud, while Clinton says she would increase taxes on wealthy people to pay for her plan.