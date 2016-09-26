Trump calls Clinton out for “super predators”; Clinton fails to pounce with Central Park Five

Race has become a core issue in tonight’s presidential debate, with moderator Lester Holt pressing both candidates on police brutality. The conversation took a somewhat surprising turn, however, when Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton out for her infamous, racially tinged “super predators” comment she made in ’90s .

While she later brought up early lawsuits against Trump for refusing to rent to black people, the truly missed opportunity was her the chance to hit Trump on his 1989 campaign against the Central Park Five in New York City, in which five young black teens were wrongly convicted of beating and raping a woman while jogging in the park at night. Trump took out a full-page ad in the New York Daily News calling for the death penalty for the five teens. After DNA evidence freed them, Trump refused to offer an apology.