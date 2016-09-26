Ready to live on Mars? Elon Musk is set to unveil a road map to the Red Planet

Sure, we haven’t even been to the moon in more than 40 years, but Elon Musk is ready for the Red Planet. And tomorrow, the tech billionaire and SpaceX CEO is expected to unveil a plan for getting us there, Ars Technica reports. Musk is set to talk about his “Interplanetary Transport System,” an ambitious spacecraft architecture that he says will be able to carry loads of cargo—or people—on the 33.9 million-mile trek to Mars.