Drug maker Mylan underplayed its profits to Congress 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

After months of public criticism, Mylan CEO was asked by Congress to justify the price hike for its potentially life-saving allergen treatment. CEO Heather Bresch responded that Mylan’s profit was $100 for a two-pack of the injectors, which seemed odd to many given the $608 list price. 

The Wall Street Journal had a few questions for Mylan. The company admitted that the number it initially shared included U.S corporate tax rates. Those are five times higher than Mylan’s overall tax rate last year.

A filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission today shows that without the tax reduction, the company’s profit is $83 per pen. Or $166 total. And that’s a difference of millions. 

