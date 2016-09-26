Feds say Thiel-founded Palantir discriminates against Asian applicants

If you have a lot of government contracts and specialize in big data, as Palantir Technologies does, you should be very well aware if your own data suggests you’re not treating all job applicants equally.

Today, the U.S. Department of Labor accused the software company, which was cofounded by Silicon Valley bigwig Peter Thiel, of treating Asian job applicants different than those from other races. And not in a good way.

“In a complaint, the Department of Labor accused the Palo Alto, Calif.-based data mining company of utilizing a hiring process since Jan. 2010 that prevented the hiring of Asian applicants on the basis of their race,” Forbes wrote. “Asian applicants were ‘routinely eliminated’ in resume screening and telephone interview phases of the hiring process, despite being ‘as qualified as white applicants’ for engineering positions, according to the complaint.”

Palantir has denied the allegations, which the Feds first brought to the company’s attention nearly a year ago, Forbes wrote.