Journalists covering tonight’s debate are paying $200 for a basic internet connection. What?

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

And if they try to use their own mobile hotspot to connect they could have their press credential revoked. That’s the way they play at Hofstra University, where reselling Wi-Fi is apparently a big part of the payoff for holding the debate. Ken Vogel of Politico posted a pic of the fancy device the tech cops at Hofstra are using to locate and shut down mobile hotspot use. 

