Journalists covering tonight’s debate are paying $200 for a basic internet connection. What?

And if they try to use their own mobile hotspot to connect they could have their press credential revoked. That’s the way they play at Hofstra University, where reselling Wi-Fi is apparently a big part of the payoff for holding the debate. Ken Vogel of Politico posted a pic of the fancy device the tech cops at Hofstra are using to locate and shut down mobile hotspot use.
Technicians patrolling #debatenight press file using this device to detect & shut down hotspots, so they can sell $200 wifi accounts instead pic.twitter.com/JzbkzlZR1g
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 26, 2016