Drake’s “Views” is the first album to stream more than a billion times on Apple Music

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read
The record debuted April 29 and was available from Apple Music exclusively for a week. The Canadian rapper made the happy announcement on Instagram earlier today. Drake also debuted a 23-minute companion film to Views called Please Forgive Me on Apple music today, also an exclusive. 

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 26, 2016 at 12:30am PDT

