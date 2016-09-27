The company behind talking Barbie will let anyone make a chatbot, with  no coding required

PullString, the company that developed the technology for Mattel’s talking Hello Barbie and the Call of Duty Facebook chatbot Lt. Reyes , is launching a tool to let other companies develop their own talking bots with no programming required.

The PullString Author platform will let writers create dialogue trees for bots that can speak through text or audio through an interface similar to popular screenwriting tools. Then, they can publish them to PullString’s cloud platform and automatically integrate them with platforms including Facebook’s Messenger, Skype, and Telegram, or with other interfaces through a programmer interface. Pricing will depend on factors such as peak and average use, says founder and CEO Oren Jacob.