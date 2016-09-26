Reid Hoffman says he’s in a “constant state of argument” with buddy Peter Thiel over Trump

It’s like a buddy movie out of the 1980s, but based in Silicon Valley and featuring a presidential election. Stanford classmates, PayPal coworkers, and longtime buddies, LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman and investor Peter Thiel are feuding over Donald Trump. Hoffman has been just as vocal in his opposition to t he Republican nominee as Peter Thiel has been in support of him.

“We’re in a constant state of argument over this,” Hoffman told Bloomberg TV today, adding that though he liked Thiel’s speech at the Republican National Convention in July, he thinks his buddy is “inventing policies for Trump that Trump doesn’t actually have.” He says that fellow tech entrepreneurs often ask him whether Thiel is crazy. When asked the question, Hoffman replied, “Maybe a little.”

Hoffman also discussed his biggest concern about Trump—that he doesn’t have a policy plan and “no demonstrated record of public service.” He added that the impact of a Trump presidency on the American economy and Silicon Valley would “range between disastrous and terrible.”