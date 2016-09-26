advertisement
Update: Twitter sale could happen in the next month 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Disney, Salesforce, and now Microsoft are all exploring a potential bid for Twitter, according to CNBC‘s David Faber. Sources tell the financial news outlet that a sale could be coming in the next 30-45 days. Among those not interested: Facebook.

