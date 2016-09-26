Hollywood hitmakers adapting short VR film for the big screen

Comics. Books. True-life stories. Now add VR films to the list of source material for Hollywood movies.

Today, Roth Kirschenbaum Films (R/K)—whose producers helped bring Alice in Wonderland, The Huntsman, and Maleficent to the silver screen—announced they plan on developing a full-length theatrical movie based on Invasion, an award-winning short VR film.

Although there is no script and no time frame for the project yet, it will be a collaboration between R/K and Baobab Studios. Among those involved will be Baobab’s Eric Darnell, who directed Antz and all three Madagascar movies, as well as the original Invasion.

Kane Lee, Baobab’s head of content, told Fast Company that his studio plans on releasing more VR content for Invasion, but that the full-length project will be a standard animated theatrical film.