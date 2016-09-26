Shoppable hotels? West Elm announces a new chain

Shinola just announced that it’s building a hotel in Detroit. And today, home furnishing company West Elm says it wants to get into the hotel business together with DDK, a hospitality management and development company.

In 2018, it will be opening properties in Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Savannah, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, Indiana with more locations to be announced.

Much like West Elm stores, each location will feature local design elements, but presumably these hotels will include furniture that guests will be able to buy.

Head over to FastCo Design to read more about it.

[Image via West Elm]