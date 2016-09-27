Spotify’s Discover Weekly could finally be getting  like/dislike buttons

But unlike the wildly popular Discover Weekly, your Daily Mix playlists will feature two new buttons: a heart-shaped “like” button and a Ghostbusters-style “ban” button.

“This is something we’re trying out,” says product lead Matthew Ogle, who admits that the data can sometimes be wrong about logical-seeming music recommendations. “Everyone has one artist that they’re supposed to like, but they totally don’t.”

Much like the up and down thumbs on Pandora, these buttons allow you to tell Spotify when you’re digging a given song and when you’re not quite feeling it. This helps train the system over time, making it even smarter about your musical preferences. “You may see it some other places soon, too,” hints Ogle. The feature is something Discover Weekly users have been vocally clamoring for since the feature launched last summer.