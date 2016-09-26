VW trying to rehab image with futuristic electric car concept

When you’re responsible for one of the biggest corporate scandals in recent memory , it can take a lot to get people to forgive and forget. But that seems to be just what Volkswagen is hoping its new electric car concept , known as the modular electrification kit (MEB), can achieve.

VW is planning to unveil its first car based on the system at the Paris Auto Show in October, and it wants people to “Think New.”

“This one-of-a-kind concept car signals the Volkswagen brand’s entry into a new era: because the vehicle is as revolutionary as the Beetle was seven decades ago before it evolved into the world’s best-selling car of the century. The concept car has the potential to make history with its completely new vehicle concept.”

The big deal, especially when it comes to helping people forget the emissions scandal, is that the new car could boast a range of more than 300 miles per charge, which would make it one of the industry leaders.