Delayed equipment slows SolarCity’s progress on new factory amid corruption scandal

The state of New York is being slow to fund the equipment needed for a new SolarCity factory in Buffalo, according to a new report. SolarCity representatives say they’re working with the city to place a larger than originally anticipated equipment order, according to Politico . In the meantime, the new 1-million-square-foot factory sits empty.

The progress report comes as the project’s lead, the currently suspended CEO and president of SUNY Polytechnic, Alain Kaloyeros, is being accused of corruption. The office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern New York says Kaloyeros unfairly awarded construction contracts to favorite developers. Meanwhile, SolarCity is considering an acquisition by electric carmaker Tesla—adding further complexity to a jumbled situation.