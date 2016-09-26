The NAACP wants Clinton and Trump to be asked about affordable broadband at tonight’s debate

A number of leading civil rights groups and technology organizations, include the NAACP and the Center for Democracy and Technology, want NBC News’ Lester Holt to ask Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump a question about affordable broadband at tonight’s debate. In a letter today, they write:

“In the same ways that trains, highways, and telephones have long powered the way we do business and share ideas, internet infrastructure is our country’s economic driver for the 21st century. With this in mind, voters must understand the presidential candidates’ plans for broadband access.”

While Clinton has prioritized the issue, calling for every household to have it by 2020, Trump hasn’t said anything about it, notes Politico‘s Morning Tech newsletter.